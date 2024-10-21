THE state weather bureau on Monday said that a low-pressure area over the Philippine Sea had intensified into a tropical depression as it moves to make landfall over Northern Luzon.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Tropical Depression “Kristine” is expected to make landfall over the northeast portion of Cagayan province by Friday, Oct. 25.

“Kristine is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 hours. It may reach severe tropical storm category by Wednesday and typhoon category by Thursday evening or Friday morning,” the agency added.

In a 5 p.m. bulletin, Tropical Depression “Kristine” was last seen 760 km east of Catarman, Northern Samar

It was seen packing maximum sustained winds at 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness of up to 70 kph. It was moving westward at 15 kph.

“Since this tropical cyclone is still over the Philippine Sea, rapid intensification is not ruled out given the favorable environmental conditions,” the weather agency added.

PAGASA had raised Tropical Wind signal no. 1 over the southeastern portion of Isabela, Aurora, the northern and eastern portions of Quezon including Pollilo Islands, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island.

Signal no. 1 was also hoisted over Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran, and Southern Leyte.

Additionally, Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte including Siargao — Bucas Grande Group is also under signal no. 1.

Areas placed under storm signals no. 1 are expecting wind speeds of 36 kph to 61 kph along with intermittent rains in the next 36 hours. — Adrian H. Halili