THE Department of Tourism (DoT) sought P8 billion anew to fund the construction of new tourism roads next year after it failed to get the approval of the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) and Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Tourism Secretary Ma. Esperanza Christina G. Frasco told a Senate budget hearing on Tuesday that the DBM has rejected her department’s request, saying it should be under the DPWH.

“We are now at a quandary with the DBM having directed us to propose, the DPWH having rejected the same, leaving these roads that will support our tourism destinations with no funding whatsoever,” Ms. Frasco told a Senate budget hearing on Tuesday.

The DBM had allotted about P6.38 billion for DoT to continue developing existing road projects to popular tourist spots next year, despite the agency’s request for P8 billion to build new ones leading to these destinations.

Budget Assistant Director Maria Cecilia Socorro M. Abogado confirmed the DPWH rejected handling the P8 billion for the roads since it would eat up its budget ceiling intended for the agency’s national road projects next year.

“They (DPWH secretary) also said DoT and the DPWH should be able to come up with a new set of guidelines or criteria wherein they will be able to identify jointly the list of projects under the TRIP (Tourism Road Infrastructure Program),” she told the Senate finance committee.

The Tourism Road Infrastructure Program is a component of the Philippine National Tourism Development Plan, which seeks to improve connectivity to tourism sites and gateways, according to the Public Works department.

Senator Lorna Regina “Loren” B. Legarda, who led the hearing, said the finance committee will review the DoT’s request for funding these roads within the week.

She said for this year the DPWH was given a budget of about P15 billion to implement tourism infrastructure projects.

Quezon City Rep. Marvin D. Rillo had earlier said he backed the move for more tourism road projects next year, which could spur jobs and economic activity.

The Senate has approved on final reading a bill that seeks to establish a value-added tax refund mechanism for nonresident visitors, which is aimed to boost visitor spending.

The DoT is aiming to post 7.7 million international tourist arrivals this year. As of Aug. 7, the Philippines has received 3.62 million inbound visitors, with 92% of them being foreigners, the agency said last month. — John Victor D. Ordoñez