THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) has tapped SM Supermalls to raise funds for the conservation of six endangered animals native to the Philippines.

“We formalize our joint commitments with our lead conservation partners and the private sector for the protection of six key species whose habitats are life support systems not just for the species themselves, but the communities that depend on the valuable ecosystem services that these habitats provide,” Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga said during a signing ceremony on Tuesday.

The DENR signed a memorandum of agreement with SM Supermalls, aimed at raising funds and creating more awareness for the six species, which include the Philippine Pangolin, Philippine Eagle, the Tamaraw, Sea Turtle (Pawikan), the Philippine Cockatoo, and the Dugong.

“The DENR and our conservation partners have integrated our work programs and agreed to share resources for joint priorities, we cannot do this alone,” Ms. Yulo-Loyzaga added.

The agency’s conservation partners are the World Wildlife Fund, Zoological Society of London, d’Aboville, the Philippine Eagle Foundation, Katala, and the Forest Foundation of the Philippines.

On the sidelines, SM Supermalls President Steven Tan said that the company would put up donation boxes in its malls.

“We would have donation boxes in our malls… if you go and withdraw money from the ATM, there would be an option to donate,” Mr. Tan told reporters. He added that SM malls would also sell merchandise at its Kultura shops where a portion of the proceeds go to the conservation initiative. — Adrian H. Halili