A CONGRESSMAN on Monday was slapped with an ethics complaint by his fellow lawmakers after attempting to sidetrack the House of Representatives’ plenary discussion on the Health department’s proposed budget for next year.

Marikina Rep. Stella Luz A. Quimbo and Party-list Rep. Angelica Natasha Co filed a joint ethics complaint against Party-list Rep. Wilbert T. Lee for alleged threats and unparliamentary behavior.

Mr. Lee said it was never his intention to “hurt or bully” anyone over what happened, adding he respects their right to file an ethics complaint against him, according to a statement sent to reporters via Viber.

“During the second deliberation of the DoH budget, at approximately 6:30 PM, while Senior Deputy Minority Floor Leader Paul Daza was conducting his interpellation, [Ms. Co] and I were subjected to acts of aggression by Rep. Wilbert Lee,” Ms. Quimbo said in a statement.

“His actions were a clear form of intimidation, and this behavior is unacceptable,” she added. “This is also about unparliamentary behavior.”

Mr. Lee, who is eyeing a Senate seat in 2025, attempted to prevent the chamber from ending debates on the Department of Health’s (DoH) proposed 2025 budget in September, resulting in a mic scuffle with another congressman. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio