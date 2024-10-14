A SENATE committee on Monday asked a Pasig City trial court and Quezon City trial court to allow televangelist Apollo C. Quiboloy and his cohorts to attend a Senate hearing looking into allegations of child abuse and human trafficking against him and his church.

In separate letters to Pasig City Presiding Judge Elma Mendoza Rafallo-Lingan and Quezon City Presiding Judge Noel L. Parel, the Senate committee on women, children, family relations said the religious leader should be allowed to attend the Oct. 23 hearing.

“The committee respectfully and formally requests your honor to allow the above mentioned individuals to appear before the committee,” according to the letters signed by Committee Secretary Gemma G. Tanpiengco.

In April, the Pasig court ordered the arrest of Mr. Quiboloy for qualified human trafficking, while a Davao City court issued an arrest warrant for child sexual abuse. The Supreme Court in May ordered the transfer of the Davao child sexual abuse cases to the Quezon City trial court.

Mr. Quiboloy, who claims to be an “appointed son of God,” was arrested after weeks of police search. He is wanted for child sexual abuse and human trafficking in the Philippines.

He was indicted in a California district court on Nov. 10, 2021, and a federal warrant had been issued for his arrest.

The church leader is also wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the US on charges of sex trafficking and bulk cash smuggling.

The Senate committee in March ordered his arrest for failing to attend hearings looking into the crimes.

Last week, Mr. Quiboloy filed his certificate of candidacy for senator in next year’s midterm elections.

The celebrity evangelist, who has denied the charges, is followed by millions of people in the Philippines, where the church has political influence. He is also the spiritual adviser of ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” N. Hontiveros-Baraquel, who heads the Senate committee, earlier noted that for someone facing multiple charges, Mr. Quiboloy had the audacity to run for senator. “Let us not elect lawbreakers as lawmakers.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez