A CONGRESSMAN on Thursday pushed to lodge an additional P10 billion under the National Electrification Administration’s (NEA) 2025 budget to boost nationwide rural electrification efforts.

The NEA earmarked P2.6 billion for next year’s spending, 89% lower than its P23.7 billion funding proposal to the executive branch, according to Cagayan de Oro Rep. Rufus B. Rodriguez.

“I am urging the Senate to augment the NEA budget for next year,” he said in a statement, adding the House of Representatives could push for his budget adjustment request once Congress convenes in a bicameral conference committee.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. said during his state address last year that he is aiming to electrify all households nationwide by the end of this term. Budgetary constraints, however, could delay Mr. Marcos’ electrification goal by two to three years, Mr. Rodriguez said.

Providing more NEA funding would allow rural areas to economically prosper, he added. “Like roads, electricity is an important factor in developing country, especially remote barangays.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio