THE Commission on Human Rights (CHR) expressed its support for House Bill No. 9997, a proposal aimed at reducing road traffic-related accidents by incorporating road safety education into the country’s K-12 school curriculum.

According to CHR, the bill recognizes the added challenges faced by individuals with disabilities, who are at a greater risk when traveling on roads that lack disability-inclusive signage and infrastructure.

The CHR emphasized that road safety is not only a public health issue but also a human rights matter, as it directly affects individuals’ right to life, safety, and mobility, increasing awareness among students to help them become more responsible road users.

“This legislation affirms the State’s obligation to protect and promote the welfare of all road users, particularly the most vulnerable populations, such as children, persons with disabilities, and the elderly,” it added in a statement.

“To ensure a well-rounded learning experience for Filipino youth, it is vital for Congress to enact measures that enhance the understanding of every citizen’s responsibility toward road safety, starting in the classroom.” — Chloe Mari A. Hufana