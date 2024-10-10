COTABATO CITY — A drug peddler who had eluded five entrapment was nabbed in an operation led by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency-12 and the police in Barangay Perez in Kidapawan City on Wednesday.

Aileen T. Lovitos, director of PDEA-12, told reporters on Thursday that the suspect is now in their custody and will be prosecuted for the violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

Local executives, barangay officials, and personnel of different municipal police stations together tried but failed to entrap the 35-year-old five times in the past 27 months, according to local government officials in five different towns in Cotabato province.

Radio reports in Central Mindanao on Thursday stated that friends and relatives of the suspect aided the PDEA-12 and anti-narcotics operatives under Brig. Gen. James E. Gulmatico, director of the Police Regional Office-12, in plotting the operation that resulted in his arrest and confiscation from him of P6,800 worth of shabu. — John Felix M. Unson