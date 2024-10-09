THE PHILIPPINE government should boost its efforts to explore gas deposits and develop the importation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) to compensate for the Malampaya gas field’s depleting reserves, according to a Philippine senator.

“We have to really further explore development of liquefied natural gas, and I hope we can find more deposits around the country,” Senator Joseph Victor G. Ejercito told a news briefing.

He said exploring more local energy sources is crucial since coal, diesel, and other traditional forms of fuel are spiking in prices globally due to geopolitical tensions such as the war in Gaza.

The Philippines is hard-pressed to find other sources of indigenous energy as the Malampaya gas field, which supplies a fifth of the country’s power requirements, nears depletion.

The gas field is expected to run out of easily recoverable gas using current techniques by 2027.

Manila plans to raise the share of renewable energy in the country’s energy mix to 35% by 2030 and to 50% by 2040 from the current 22%.

Senators are set to continue deliberations on a bill a bill seeking to promote the production of indigenous natural gas and LNG, which the government sees as a transition fuel towards adopting more renewable energy sources.

The chamber is currently on break and will resume session in November. — John Victor D. Ordoñez