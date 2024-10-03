BAGUIO CITY — The state-run Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) signed a partnership agreement with Australian zero emissions aircraft designer and manufacturer (AMSL Aero) on Thursday in a bid to explore a new zero-emissions aircraft industry and provide the catalyst for a hydrogen production industry in the country.

The partnership involves collaboration and knowledge sharing to develop an ecosystem for low-cost zero emissions aircraft and hydrogen energy that has the potential to connect the Philippines through passenger and freight carriage air bridges, coupled with strategically located hydrogen production plants for clean energy production.

This will lead to the preparation of a feasibility study, which may include technical and commercial study of the project with potential developments within the BCDA’s properties.

AMSL Aero is an Australian-based sustainable development aerospace technology company that produces a world-leading long-range hydrogen-electric Vertical Take Off and Landing (VTOL) aircraft, the Vertiia.

Vertiia is a next-generation aircraft that takes off like a helicopter and flies fast and smoothly like a fixed wing aeroplane at very low cost per hour. The aircraft will be a highly efficient long-range zero-emissions VTOL, with a range of up to 1,000km and cruising speeds of 300kmh.

According to Max York, CEO of AMSL Aero, their partnership with BCDA has the potential to help drive the future of aerospace and clean energy production, as well as support economic development for the Philippines.

BCDA President and CEO Engr. Joshua M. Bingcang said, “The agreement with AMSL Aero will build a strong partnership with a world leading sustainable aviation manufacturer.” — Artemio A. Dumlao