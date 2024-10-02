EX-PRESIDENTIAL spokesperson Herminio “Harry” L. Roque, Jr. should surrender to authorities after the Philippines’ top court dismissed a plea seeking to void a House of Representatives’ arrest warrant against him, lawmakers said on Wednesday.

The House’s so-called “quad-committee” ordered Mr. Roque’s arrest and detention after being cited for contempt the second time for failing to submit subpoenaed documents necessary to the panel’s probe in relation to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators.

The Supreme Court junked Mr. Roque’s writ of amparo request on Tuesday, citing the motion as not the “proper remedy against congressional contempt and detention orders,” court spokesperson Camille Sue Mae L. Ting said in a media briefing.

“This is not the time for excuses. Atty. Roque should face the music and respond to the allegations in the proper forum,” Sta. Rosa City Rep. Dan S. Fernandez said in a statement in Filipino. “The law must prevail. Roque should not hide behind technicalities or writs that have no basis.”

Mr. Roque’s daughter Hacintha filed the case before the top court alleging the quad committee’s contempt and detention orders threatened Mr. Roque’s rights to life, liberty, and security.

A writ of amparo is a legal remedy reserved for persons whose personal security is threatened or violated, including extralegal killings and enforced disappearances.

Mr. Roque’s daughter also asked the top court to issue writs of certiorari and prohibition to prevent the House quad committee from requiring him to attend future hearings and produce any additional documents requested by the panel.

Mr. Roque said in a Viber message that he is currently “awaiting decision of Court on certiorari and prohibition.” — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio