BAGUIO CITY — The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Ilocos Norte, through Provincial Resolution No. 341-2024, in an emergency session Tuesday placed the province on a state of calamity due to the devastation brought by Super Typhoon “Julian” (international name: Krathon).

Torrential rainfall brought wide-scale flooding, destroyed bridges and roads, and disrupted power and communication throughout the province.

As of Tuesday, damages to crops were estimated at more than P85 milion, while losses in livestock and poultry were valued at P385,000. Assessments of damages to infrastructure were still ongoing.

Two casualties have been reported — one in Batac City and one in Laoag City, while one villager was reported missing in Paoay town.

The declaration of the state of calamity enables the provincial government to mobilize resources swiftly and efficiently to assist affected residents through the utilization of its Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund.

Governor Matthew Marcos Manotoc urged residents to remain vigilant and heed safety advisories as the state weather bureau forecasts that “Julian” will reenter the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Oct. 2.

The Provincial Government also reminded communities to cooperate with government directives and take necessary precautions to ensure their safety during this critical time.

The Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte, through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office and the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, as early as Tuesday had launched relief operations in the hardest-hit municipalities. — Artemio A. Dumlao