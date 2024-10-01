NEW NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC), the operator of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) said the hike in parking fees is part of its overall plan to help improve airport flow.

“[This order] is the result of a comprehensive review of fees for various regulated airport services,” NNIC said in a statement on Tuesday.

The previous parking fees unintentionally invite the misuse of the airport’s limited parking spaces, NNIC said, adding that this created a parking shortage for passengers which resulted in congestion.

“Many individuals, including those from nearby establishments and with no airport-related business, were taking advantage of the low rates for overnight or long-term parking,” NNIC said.

The NAIA operator said the newly implemented higher parking fees were meant to prioritize passengers as it is “designed” to discourage nontravelers from using airport facilities for long-term parking.

“By discouraging long-term and overnight parking, the new rates will reduce the number of vehicles circling the airport to search for spaces, easing traffic flow and improving the overall airport experience,” NNIC said.

In an administrative order effective Oct. 1, NNIC said the standard parking fees for cars will increase by 25% to P50 from P40 for the first two hours; while it will also impose P25 charge for succeeding hours or a fraction thereof.

Standard overnight parking fees for cars also increased fourfold to P1,200 from the previous P300, according to NNIC. For motorcycles, NNIC said it will impose P480 parking fees for 24-hour stay; and P2,400 for buses.

“The goal is to optimize parking for our passengers. While the previous rates may have been convenient for some, they created significant disadvantages for travelers. We believe these changes will create a more efficient and passenger-friendly airport experience,” NNIC said.

NNIC, led by San Miguel Corp., took over the operations and maintenance of NAIA on Sept. 14, outlining modernization efforts that include road improvements, terminal expansion, and new parking facilities to improve passenger experience and airport capacity.

“NNIC plans to increase parking capacity by building new facilities, starting with Terminal 3, which currently accommodates 65,000 to 68,000 passengers daily,” it said. — Ashley Erika O. Jose