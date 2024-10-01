A MANILA court convicted 10 fraternity members guilty of violating the Anti-Hazing Act in connection with the September 2017 hazing of University of Sto. Tomas (UST) law freshman Horacio Tomas “Atio” T. Castillo III that led to his death.

The Manila Regional Trial Court Branch 11 on Tuesday said ten members of the Aegis Juris fraternity were guilty beyond reasonable doubt for the death of Mr. Castillo. They were sentenced to reclusion perpetua.

The 1995 hazing law provided that a penalty of up to 40 years imprisonment will be imposed on those who actually participated on the hazing or other forms of initiation rites that lead to death, rape, sodomy, or mutilation.

Acting Presiding Judge Shirley L. Magsipoc-Pagalilauan also ordered the fraternity members to pay over P680,000 in damages, which covers the actual expenses for the death and burial of Mr. Castillo, civil indemnity, moral damages, and exemplary damages.

“The untimely death of Atio caused pain, agony, anxiety, suffering, and mental anguish to his heirs because it deprived them of his company, love, support, and companionship,” the ruling explained in demanding moral damages.

The 22-year-old freshman law student died due to hazing injuries after he was punched and paddled for four hours as part of the fraternity’s initiation rites. He was declared dead on arrival at the Chinese General Hospital on Sept. 17. His death paved the way for the enactment of the 2018 anti-hazing law.

UST law school dean and Aegis Juris alumnus Nilo T. Divina, who previously faced a lawsuit from Mr. Castillo’s parents, said he “acknowledges the court’s decision.”

“It underscores the importance of the rule of law and our trust in due process and the legal system. I continue to pray for all parties concerned,” he told BusinessWorld in a Viber message on Tuesday, noting his sympathies for the parents of Mr. Castillo.

Mr. Divina, however, stood firm that the University and the Faculty of Civil Law did not fail to protect Mr. Castillo.

“The university and the faculty have always implemented and upheld policies that promote the safety and welfare of all students. Unfortunately, no institution is spared from the actions of individuals who choose to disregard these measures,” he said.

“We remain committed to ensuring a safe environment and continuously improve our efforts to prevent a repetition of such tragedy.”

This followed the statement of Mr. Castillo’s parents, calling for accountability from UST, as they spoke to members of the media at Manila City Hall.

“I would like to say that I am holding UST responsible for the death of our son. It has been proven that Aegis Juris has been practicing hazing and it is time to check your policies and laws in the school,” his mother, Carmina, said.

“I would like to reiterate that the school, the university, the civil law department, the dean himself failed to protect our son,” she added. “They should have prevented the hazing, the crime of hazing from happening.” In the same briefing, Mr. Castillo’s father said “heads should roll” in the university. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana