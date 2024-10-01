MORE Filipinos now see corruption as the top pressing issue the government should urgently act on, overtaking economic concerns such as inflation and poverty, according to a September survey conducted by PUBLiCUS Asia, Inc..

In a statement, the pollster said 18% of Filipinos view corruption as an issue requiring immediate action from President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. It overtook inflation, economic, and poverty concerns, with 15%, 12%, and 11% of Filipinos seeing the issue as a leading problem, respectively.

“While the public’s concerns remain largely consistent, there is a notable shift in the ranking of these issues,” PUBLiCUS Asia, Inc.said. “Corruption now tops the list, reflecting a growing frustration with governance and accountability across different sectors of society.”

The pollster noted that economic issues remain to be a “persistent issue” for Filipinos despite ranking lower than corruption. “Rising costs of essential goods continue to strain household budgets… underscoring the public’s desire for policies that directly address their day-to-day challenges.”

Inflation slowed to a seven-month low in August due to a moderate rise in food and a decline in transport costs. Consumer prices rose by 3.3% from 4.4% in July and 5.3% a year earlier, the Philippine Statistics Authority said in early September.

PUBLiCUS interviewed 1,500 Filipinos on Sept. 15 to 19, with an error margin of 3%. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio