COTABATO CITY — The Institute for Autonomy and Governance (IAG), with the help of the Australian government, launched on Wednesday a book on how members of the fledgling Bangsamoro parliament can perform well.

The 274-page “MP’s Little Green Book,” provides ideas on how members of the parliament in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) can become efficient in discharging their functions as BARMM officials.

It was authored by Engineer Bai Intan Adil-Ampatuan, a member of the 80-seat Bangsamoro parliament and had served as regional planning director of the now defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, and Violeta T. Veloso, who had worked as a directorate staff in the House of Representatives.

“This book was based on my experiences as an appointed member of the Bangsamoro regional parliament for almost six years now,” said Ms. Adil-Ampatuan, a civil engineer by profession. The launch was held at the Pagana Convention Center in Cotabato City.

The Australian government channeled to the IAG, a partner of the Konrad Adenauer Stiftung of Germany, the funds for the initial production of hundreds of copies of the MP’s Little Green Book, virtually a manual for efficient performance of each member of the BARMM parliament. — John Felix M. Unson