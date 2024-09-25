A GROUP of private sector leaders advising President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on economic concerns has pushed for flood-control measures including the construction of retarding basins and dams along critical waterways.

The Private Sector Advisory Council (PSAC) also recommended ordinances that will require property developers to install rainwater detention systems, during its meeting with Mr. Marcos on Tuesday, according to a press release the following day.

The National Government should also enforce easement laws to clear floodways of obstructions, including informal settlements, the council said.

Parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces were submerged in floodwaters in August amid a typhoon-enhanced southwest monsoon that killed dozens and displaced over a million people, prompting lawmakers to pursue an investigation of flood-control projects.

A World Weather Attribution report earlier said the Philippines has weak urban plans and flood infrastructure, which cannot withstand climate change-driven floods.

In the latest World Risk Index, the Philippines, which faces an average of 20 typhoons, remained the most disaster-prone country for a 16th straight year.

PSAC recommended the creation of a comprehensive planning for critical waterways and bridges affecting major roads like EDSA and Roxas Blvd.

It urged local government units to collaborate on a “unified approach” and invest in waste-to-energy projects through public-private partnerships.

It also pushed for a river basin master plan and the widening of the Manggahan Floodway.

The government should also launch a nationwide watershed restoration program, particularly in priority areas like Marikina, it added, noting that reforestation efforts will be essential for environmental recovery.

The PSAC also proposed revisiting the Parañaque Spillway project and constructing a flood diversion tunnel from the Upper Marikina River to the Pacific Ocean.

The proposed Department of Water Resources, a priority legislation of the Marcos administration, is necessary “to streamline efforts” for water and drainage management, it said.

The PSAC also recommended that villages implement coconut-based garbage traps to prevent drainage blockages.

The council also announced that the Napindan River will be dredged to improve the outflow of Laguna de Bay. “The Water Resources Management Office, in collaboration with the Philippine Disaster Resilience Foundation, will oversee these initiatives.”

The Department of Public Works and Highways in July said over 5,000 flood mitigation projects would be implemented across the country this year.

These are on top of the 5,521 flood control projects completed between July 2022 and May 2024, which Mr. Marcos reported in his third address to Congress. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza