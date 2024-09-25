By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

SENATE President Francis “Chiz” G. Escudero on Wednesday said the reported attempt to oust him as leader of the 24-man chamber remained a “rumor.”

Mr. Escudero, who himself replaced an ousted Senate leader a few months back, said “allegations about the coup are mere rumors until they become a reality.”

“If it is not a reality at this point of time then it is a rumor,” he told reporters on the sidelines of a briefing at the presidential palace.

“I don’t usually comment on rumors because at the end of the day, I will be quoted reacting to a rumor that has no basis of origin really that you can point to,” he added.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jose Pimentel “Jinggoy” Ejercito, Jr. and senators Lorna Regina “Loren” B. Legarda and Cynthia A. Villar — who were linked to the alleged ouster move — have already denied any involvement in the supposed plot.

Mr. Estrada, who was rumored to replace Mr. Escudero, himself said the Senate President still had the support of his colleagues, adding that frequent leadership changes would be unhealthy for the chamber.

Mr. Escudero secured the top Senate post in May, replacing Senator Juan Miguel F. Zubiri.

“Let’s not forget that the two factions who elected Mr. Escudero were supposedly at an impasse,” said Arjan P. Aguirre, a political science professor at the Ateneo de Manila University.

“He is seen as the impartial, senior, and capable leader who cannot be controlled by any faction in the chamber.”

Mr. Aguirre said some factional senators might be “taking preemptive steps to get ahead of their rivals in the chamber” as the 2025 midterm polls approach.

He said the possible return of some former senators “who used to compose a different alignment of forces” such as Panfilo M. Lacson, Vicente C. Sotto III, Jose Emanuel “Manny” D. Pacquiao might be a source of tension in the future.

“The rumors are meant to signal that something is going on. They are usually deployed to gauge the reaction of all members of the chamber and other stakeholders,” Mr. Aguirre said.

Mr. Escudero, a veteran senator, likely knew what would happen before and after the midterms, the analyst said. “He knows how to handle this.”

The Senate President said he learned from his 23 years of experience in Congress that ouster plots were a norm.

“It is a rumor until it becomes a reality, and I have learned from my 23 years in Congress.”

He said Senate leaders “serve at the pleasure of the majority.”

“We will remain here until we enjoy the confidence of the majority. It is that simple,” he said.

“At any point in time that we have sessions, the leadership can be changed once they lose the confidence of the majority as what happened when Senate President Migz (Zubiri) was replaced,” he added.

Anthony Lawrence Borja, a political science professor at De La Salle University, said the possible ouster plot might be an effect of the administration’s coalition-building efforts or might be “just a sheer petty power struggle.”

“Who will gain from Mr. Escudero’s removal and what legislative programs will be affected by either his departure or his persistence?”

Mr. Escudero was fresh from the 6th meeting of the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC), which earlier eyed the approval of 28 bills by June 2025.