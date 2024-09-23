PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday signed into law a bill that seeks to improve the working conditions of Filipino seamen and provide incentives to the sector.

In a speech at the signing ceremony at the presidential palace, the President said the Magna Carta for Filipino Seafarers would protect Filipino seamen’s rights, ensure fair wages and safe working conditions and boost their skills.

“When we speak of protection, we speak of shielding our seafarers not only from the perils of the sea, but from exploitation and discrimination that have too often been tolerated,” he said. “Specifically, the magna carta will strengthen our legal framework to ensure that Filipino seafarers receive adequate training, secure contracts, just wages and fair benefits.”

“The law would help bolster and further the country’s status as the biggest supplier of seafarers worldwide,” Michael L. Ricafort, chief economist at Rizal Commercial Banking Corp., said in a Facebook Messenger chat. “That, in turn, would further boost remittances from seafarers and lead to faster economic growth.”

The palace had yet to issue a copy of the signed law, but based on a government handout, the law will define government agencies’ and stakeholders’ roles in “achieving common goals to guarantee accountability, efficiency and clarity.”

Senate President Francis Joseph G. Escudero, who was present at the signing ceremony, in a statement said the law spells out the rights of seafarers including their right to just terms and conditions of work, right to self-organization and to collective bargaining, and right to educational advancement and training at “reasonable and affordable” costs.

It also spells out their right to safe passage and travel, consultation, free legal representation, immediate medical attention, access to communications, record of employment or certificate of employment, and fair treatment in case of a sea accident.

“The law also enumerates the duties of a seafarer, such as complying with the terms and conditions of the employment contract and being diligent in the performance of duties relating to the ship,” Mr. Escudero said.

The law would harmonize policies among several agencies including the Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, Department of Foreign Affairs, Department of Health, Philippine Coast Guard, Department of Labor and Employment, Department of Migrant Workers and Maritime Industry Authority (Marina), according to the Transportation department.

The law was signed more than a year after the European Commission cited deficiencies in the Philippines’ seafarer education, training and certification system.

Under the new law, Marina now has jurisdiction over maritime education, with powers to accredit, regulate and monitor education and training institutions offering maritime degree programs and technical courses.

“This requires Marina to come up with a different program for seafarers in domestic trade,” according to the handout.

The Philippines is the biggest source of seamen worldwide, accounting for over 20% of the total. Money sent home by sea-based Filipino workers inched up by 0.9% to $568 million (P31.8 billion) in July.

Speaker Martin G. Romualdez said the law would help the Philippines keep its status as the “largest supplier of seafarers in the world.” “Their remittances contribute significantly to keeping the economy on the high-growth path,” he said in a statement. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza