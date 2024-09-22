THE Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) should focus on improving its budget utilization to enhance the monitoring of environmentally critical areas, amid reports of widespread illegal quarrying and logging operations, an official of political group Bayan Muna said on Sunday.

“It is critical that the DENR allocate its resources towards improving monitoring mechanisms, enforcing existing environmental policies, and holding accountable those responsible for violations,” Carlos I. Zarate, executive vice-president of party-list Bayan Muna, said in a statement.

“The agency should explain in its budget plans how it will improve its monitoring systems and ground-level enforcement in environmentally critical areas,” he added.

Severe flooding in Metro Manila during heavy downpour is because of the “lax implementation of environmental standards” in protected areas, particularly in Rizal province, according to Mr. Zarate. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio