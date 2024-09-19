President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday vowed to distribute land to graduates of agriculture-related courses, as he led the turnover of agrarian titles and farm-to-market roads in Palawan province.

He distributed 1,234 land e-titles totaling 2,921.96 hectares to 1,217 agrarian reform beneficiaries during his visit to Coron, Palawan.

Mr. Marcos, in his speech, said the country needs a new generation of farmers to revolutionize the agriculture sector.

“We will also grant land to the youth who are agriculture graduates,” he said in Filipino.

Mr. Marcos also led the turnover of over 50 certificates of land ownership awards totaling 4.8277 hectares in Palawan’s Narra town, which is a resettlement area.

“Accompanying this grant is our appeal that you utilize the land properly to support and help not only your families but also the entire Philippines,” Mr. Marcos said.

Mr. Marcos also distributed 2,588 land titles covering 2,643,5236 hectares of land in Passi City, Iloilo in central Philippines. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza