By Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza, Reporter

PHILIPPINE President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. might have violated the law for accepting a birthday bash thrown by “old friends” on Sept. 13, and where 1980s British pop rock band Duran Duran performed, according to political analysts.

The concert gift for the President’s 67th birthday celebration goes against the country’s Code of Conduct for public officials, they said, adding that the presidential palace should apologize and disclose the event’s sponsors.

Duran Duran charges as much as $1 million per booking, according to Celebrity Talent International’s website.

The palace did not immediately reply to a Viber message seeking comment.

At the weekend, the Presidential Communications Office said Mr. Marcos celebrated his birthday “with his signature compassion for the needy and the sick, and his deep appreciation for the farmers who feed the nation.”

“After a tiring day filled with official engagements, he attended a party thrown by his old friends at a hotel in Pasay, and to his surprise and appreciation, music was provided by Duran Duran,” it added.

Michael Henry Ll. Yusingco, a lawyer and a research fellow at the Ateneo Policy Center, said Section 7 of the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials provides that public officials and employees “shall not solicit or accept, directly or indirectly, any gift, gratuity, favor, entertainment, loan or anything of monetary value from any person in the course of their official duties or in connection with any operation being regulated by, or any transaction which may be affected by the functions of their office.”

Presidential Decree No. 46, a decree signed by no less than Mr. Marcos’s father and namesake, states that it is “punishable for any public official or employee, whether of the national or local governments, to receive directly or indirectly, and for private persons to give, or offer to give, any gift, present or other valuable thing on any occasion.”

“Even if presidential immunity takes precedence in this case, that argument must still be made,” Mr. Yusingco said in an e-mail. “At this point, the wrong that needs to be corrected goes beyond what is provided by law.”

“It’s all about doing the right thing in the context of our problems with patronage politics, graft and corruption, and bureaucratic inefficiencies.”

FATHER’S ‘EXTRAVAGANCE’

He said Filipinos should reject political leaders who conduct themselves in such an “irresponsible and tone-deaf manner.” “The administration must apologize to the public for organizing or allowing such a lavish event to be organized.”

Philip Arnold P. Tuaño, dean of the Ateneo de Manila University School of Government, noted that while it’s not clear whether the President was aware about the concert before entering the Pasay hotel, “it would have been best if he had already informed his friends and associates that the holding of extensive entertainment events is out of place in his administration.”

Doing so would show that he promotes the code, which calls on public officials to have ordinary lifestyles, he said in an e-mail.

“By constantly reminding his official family in government and also their associates of the need for simplicity of lifestyle, the President can foster a culture of prudence, modesty and accountability,” he said.

“This would help avoid even the appearance of impropriety, reinforcing public trust and ensuring that the administration’s actions are aligned with the values of transparency and good governance,” he added.

Terry L. Ridon, a lawyer and former party-list lawmaker, the presidential palace should not downplay the concert as merely a gift from the President’s friends.

“Malacañang should disclose the identities of the event’s private sponsors and a full accounting of the expenses should be made available so the public can make a clear determination of whether the prohibition against receiving gifts was violated,” he said in an e-mail.

He said the private sponsors should have had “simple political sense.” “The fallout from the event had clearly subjected the President to embarrassment and tarnished his political capital amid intense national political intramurals with his former election allies,” he added.

Anthony Lawrence A. Borja, who teaches political science at De La Salle University, said impeachment is unlikely to gain traction at the House of Representatives.

“As for the general public, the opposition would deem it as reminiscent of Marcos Sr.’s extravagance,” he said in a Facebook Messenger chat.

A pro-Duterte vlogger reported on the Duran Duran gig for Mr. Marcos, accusing the President of bringing the British band into the country using public funds.

Mr. Borja said the President’s supporters “would simply swallow the palace excuse and deem it as a private manifestation of Filipinos’ love for parties and grand celebrations.”

A Social Weather Stations poll released last week showed that the rating of the Marcos government rose to a “good” +40 in June from a “moderate” +29 in March.

The June 23-July 1 poll showed that 62% of adult Filipinos were satisfied, 22% were dissatisfied, and 15% were neutral with the government’s performance.