A CONGRESSMAN on Monday said that President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr.’s birthday celebration last week was “extravagant” and insensitive as millions of ordinary Filipinos grapple with socioeconomic pressures, including stubbornly high costs of commodities.

Despite a clarification that public funds were not used for Mr. Marcos’ celebration, Deputy Minority Leader and Party-list Rep. France L. Castro said the event still paints the government in a bad light.

“This ostentatious display during President Marcos’ birthday, regardless of who footed the bill, is in extremely poor taste,” she said in a statement.

“While millions of Filipinos are grappling with economic hardships, such a lavish celebration only underscores the stark contrast between the ruling elite and the ordinary citizen,” she added.

Mr. Marcos drew flak from the public due to the celebration of his birthday at a hotel in Pasay City featuring an English pop rock band. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio