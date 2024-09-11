BAGUIO CITY — Combined police operatives from Kalinga police office uprooted and torched P1.6 million worth of fully grown marijuana plants in Kalinga on Tuesday.

At least 8,000 fully grown marijuana plants on an 800-square-meter lot were discovered through the “Oplan Wasay” (Axe).

The operation was led by Tinglayan town police, in coordination with the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) Cordillera. They were joined by the Kalinga Provincial Intelligence Unit/Provincial Drug Enforcement Unit, PDEA Kalinga, 2nd Kalinga Police Mobile Force Company and 1503rd MC Regional Mobile Force Battalion.

After documenting the haul, the illegal plants were destroyed, while no one was caught to have been behind the illicit plantation. — Artemio A. Dumlao