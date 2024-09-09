PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday said televangelist Apollo C. Quiboloy must face child sexual abuse and human trafficking charges filed before a Philippine court after his arrest on Sunday, before he can be extradited to the US, where he is wanted for similar crimes.

“For the moment, extradition is not what we are looking at,” he told reporters in mixed English and Filipino, based on a transcript sent via e-mail by the Presidential Communications Office.

“What we are looking at are the cases and complaints filed here in the Philippines and these are what he must face first,” he added.

Mr. Quiboloy, who claims to be an “appointed son of God,” was arrested after weeks of police search. He is wanted for child sexual abuse and allegations of human trafficking in the Philippines.

He is also wanted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation in the US on charges of sex trafficking and bulk cash smuggling.

Mr. Quiboloy, who has denied the charges, is followed by millions of people in the Philippines, where the church has political influence. He is also the spiritual adviser of ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

“There is no special treatment,” Mr. Marcos said. “We will treat him like any other arrested person and respect his rights. We will demonstrate once again that our judicial system in the Philippines is active, vibrant and working.”

More than 2,000 police were deployed to search the compound in Davao City owned by Mr. Quiboloy‘s church, the Kingdom of Jesus Christ (KOJC), on suspicion that he was hiding there in a bunker.

Philippine police spokesperson Jean S. Fajardo on Sunday said Mr. Quiboloy was captured inside the compound, but did not provide details.

Israelito P. Torreon, Mr. Quiboloy‘s lawyer, disputed the government’s account, saying the pastor surrendered to the police and military because he did not want the situation to further escalate. “The innocence of Quiboloy will be affirmed by the court,” he told DZBB radio.

Mr. Quiboloy’s other lawyer, Ferdinand S. Topacio, told BusinessWorld in a Viber message on Sunday evening said they would “continue to protect his rights under the Constitution and the laws as we prepare for his defense.”

Mr. Marcos said Mr. Quiboloy‘s camp had set conditions for his surrender, including a guarantee he would not be sent to the United States to face charges.

“Putting conditions is not an option for someone who is a fugitive,” Mr. Marcos said, describing the law enforcement operation to capture Mr. Quiboloy as “police work at its best.”

“It is with some relief that I can say that this phase of the operation is over. We will now leave Quiboloy to the judicial system,” he added.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla told reporters he expects the US government to file an extradition request for Mr. Quiboloy “very soon.”

PRESENTED TO MEDIA

“Remember, we have a treaty with the US, it’s part of the law of the land,” he said. “We will have to play it out well, we have to study it properly so we know what to do.”

Like the President, the Justice chief said the embattled preacher should face charges in the Philippines first.

“He should face the music here, especially since he made it difficult for the police to find him,” he said. “In the end, he had to surrender or allowed himself to be caught anyway. He caused unnecessary trouble for our police and for the public. He should really be tried here,” he said in Filipino.

Mr. Remulla said he has ordered prosecutors to prepare all the evidence against Mr. Quiboloy for a swift trial.

He added that one of the complainants against Mr. Quiboloy had reached out to the department and could be placed under the government’s Witness Protection Program.

At a separate briefing, Interior Secretary Benjamin C. Abalos, Jr. and national police chief Rommel Francisco D. Marbil presented to media Mr. Quiboloy and his four cohorts dressed in bright orange T-shirts, their faces covered by black scarves and face masks.

Davao Region Police Director Nicolas D. Torre III said they gave the accused an ultimatum for their surrender, adding that the deadline was extended to avoid harming civilians.

Mr. Marbil said they were 80% sure the televangelist was hiding in the church compound in Davao City. The five surrendered on the evening of Sept. 8, though negotiations started at about 1:30 p.m.

In April, a Pasig trial court ordered the arrest of Mr. Quiboloy for qualified human trafficking, while a Davao City court issued an arrest warrant for child sexual abuse.

He was indicted in a California district court on Nov. 10, 2021, and a federal warrant had been issued for his arrest. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana and JVDO