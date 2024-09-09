PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Monday fired his Immigration chief for failing to prevent the escape of ex- Bamban Mayor Alice L. Guo from the Philippines in July, a palace official said.

The President had approved the relief of Immigration Commissioner Norman G. Tansingco, Cesar B. Chavez, acting secretary of the Presidential Communications Office, told reporters in a Viber group message.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin C. Remulla earlier on Monday said he was unsatisfied with Mr. Tansingco’s performance and that they had encountered “a lot of problems.” “If I were him, I would resign already.”

Mr. Remulla on Sept. 4 said he was not talking to Mr. Tansingco after he failed to promptly inform the Department of Justice (DoJ) about Ms. Guo’s escape. She was later arrested in Indonesia and brought back to Manila.

The bureau had yet to issue a statement about Mr. Tansingco’s dismissal. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana