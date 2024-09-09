A SENATE committee cited dismissed Bamban Mayor Alice L. Guo, who has been linked crimes related to Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs), in contempt of the chamber for refusing to admit that she is a Chinese national despite fingerprint evidence showing otherwise.

At a Senate Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality committee hearing looking into crimes linked to POGOs, the former mayor also told senators that she has received a death threat against her but refused to say who threated her in public.

She will still be held at the Philippine National Police’s Custodial Center in Camp Crame in Quezon City, Senator Ana Theresia N. Hontiveros-Barauqel, who moved to cite Ms. Guo in contempt after she insisted that she was born Filipino, said at the same hearing.

“I think around June… I’ve received death threats more than five times, through phone,” the ousted mayor told senators.

She refused to make public the individual who was supposedly threatening her, saying she was worried for her safety.

Her sister Shiela, who was also recently arrested in Indonesia, earlier told senators said she had hopped on three different boats to flee the country. The former mayor told the panel that she had left the country via yacht.

Ms. Guo, who was arrested and deported from Jakarta last week, has pending arrest warrants from the Senate and a Tarlac court. — John Victor D. Ordoñez