THE Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) on Monday asked a Senate committee to increase its proposed P900-billion budget for next year so it can settle P60 billion worth of right-of-way obligations and avoid delays in flagship projects.

“To the best that we have estimated, the total consolidated obligations for the department for right-of-way payments total about P60 billion already,” Public Works Secretary Manuel M. Bonoan told a Senate finance committee hearing.

Covered by these right-of-way obligations are projects financed by official development assistance and public-private partnerships, he added.

He said his agency would focus on settling right-of-way payments ordered by local courts. Under next year’s P6.352-trillion national budget, the agency is asking for P36 billion to resolve right-of-way issues.

Mr. Bonoan said the Budget department only gave the DPWH P2.5 billion to settle for right-of-way issues this year, way below the P35 billion it had asked for. — John Victor D. Ordoñez