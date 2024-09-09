THE House of Representatives ratified on Monday a bicameral conference committee report of a measure that seeks to set up the country’s sea lanes in a bid to assert Manila’s sovereignty.

The measure seeks to establish the Philippines’ archipelagic sea lanes, which refers to areas where foreign vessels or aircrafts could pass through between international waters and Manila’s exclusive economic zone, for the purpose of “continuous, expeditious, and unobstructed transit,” according to a copy of the bicameral report.

“This Act is designed to provide clear guidelines for the passage of foreign ships and aircraft through our archipelagic waters, ensuring that such passage does not undermine our national security or disturb the peace and good order of our country,” Pangasinan Rep. Maria Rachel J. Arenas, who heads the House foreign affairs committee said in a statement. The Senate ratified the bicameral report last week.

The reconciled version of Senate Bill No. 2665 and House Bill No. 9034 would set up sea lanes at the Balintang Channel, Celebes and Sulu Seas, among other waterways.

Philippine archipelagic territories would be established along three axis lines, with the first connecting the Philippine Sea, Balintang Channel and the South China Sea.

The second axis will fall within the Celebes Sea, Sibutu Passage, Sulu Sea, Cuyo East Pass, Mindoro Strait and the South China Sea.

A third axis lies within the Celebes Sea, Basilan Strait, Sulu Sea, Nasubata Channel, Balabac Strait and the South China Sea.

The measure complements the Philippine Maritime Zones Bill that establishes the country’s maritime territories extending to the South China Sea, which had been ratified in August. The two bills are among the priority measures outlined by the Legislative-Executive Development Advisory Council. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio