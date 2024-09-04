Two more tropical cyclones are likely to form as Enteng exited PAR- PAGASA

Two more tropical cyclones are likely to form as Enteng exited PAR-...

As Severe Tropical Storm Enteng exited the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) on Wednesday morning, two more tropical cyclones could develop until next week, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

“Ngayon araw hanggang sa susunod, early next week around Monday ay possible na may mabuo po tayong dalawang weather disturbances (From today until early next week, around Monday, it is possible that we may see the formation of two weather disturbances),” Benison Estareja, PAGASA’s weather specialist said in a press briefing on Wednesday.

In a Tropical Cyclone (TC) Threat Potential Forecast released by PAGASA on Wednesday, a low-pressure area (LPA) is likely to develop in the northeastern section of the PAR starting today and continuing through the weekend.

The first LPA has a high chance of developing into a TC, but it is not expected to make landfall.

However, it may slightly affect the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat) from Friday through the weekend.

“Yung general movement po niya ay pa Hilagang Silangan o papalayo ng ating kalupaan so wala itong direct threat sa ating bansa (Its general movement is towards the northeast or away from our mainland, so it does not pose a direct threat to our country),” Mr. Estareja said.

The second LPA may form outside the southeastern section of PAR, near Southern Guam, over the weekend, PAGASA said.

It is expected to move in a northwest direction and could enter the PAR by Monday, with the potential to develop into a tropical cyclone from Tuesday through the following weekend.

“Posibleng kumilos ito West-Northwest papasok ng ating PAR hanggang sa makarating ng Philippine Sea at maaring magkaroon ng enhancement ng Southwest Monsoon (It may move west-northwest towards our PAR and reach the Philippine Sea, potentially enhancing the Southwest Monsoon),” Mr. Estareja said.

PAGASA noted that the bureau will issue a Tropical Cyclone Threat Potential Forecast two to three times a week due to the possibility of changes in forecast patterns.

The public is advised to closely monitor updates from PAGASA. – Edg Adrian A. Eva