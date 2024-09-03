THE DEPARTMENT of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday said the 17 Filipino seamen held hostage by Houthi rebels since November are still “safe and sound.”

DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac during a virtual briefing, assured the public that the 17 people previously aboard MV Galaxy Leader are “safe and sound.”

He said there is already coordination and communication lines with Houthi rebels holding the seafarers..

“We know they are safe and sound. Still at this stage, they are on board the ship. However, we still are coordinating with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on [their] safe and eventual release,” he said in mixed English and Filipino.

The DFA last year said the 17 Filipinos were among the people held hostage by the Yemeni rebels after seizing their cargo ship in the Red Sea. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana