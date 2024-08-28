DAVAO CITY — To increase trade, investment, and tourism opportunities between Mindanao and North Sulawesi, the Indonesian airline company TransNusa Aviation Group has indicated interest in operating direct flights between Davao City and Manado, Indonesia, according to an official of Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA).

Romeo M. Montenegro, Assistant Secretary of MinDA, told BusinessWorld that he had a meeting with the airline executives at its TransNusa office in Jakarta on Aug. 21, 2024, when he attended the Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines-East ASEAN Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) Special Senior Officials Meeting with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) last Aug. 20, 2024.

“The meeting with TransNusa was also a pitch for Mindanao, and presented trade, investment, and tourism opportunities, particularly highlighting Davao. We also cited the passenger stats of previous Davao-Manado flights and the recently extended EAGA travel tax exemption, and other EAGA incentives for airlines,” Mr. Montenegro said. — Maya M. Padillo