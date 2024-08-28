Metro Manila and nearby provinces have announced the suspension of classes on Wednesday due to continuous heavy rains brought by the Southwest Monsoon (Habagat).

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has announced the suspension of classes and government work in Metro Manila due to heavy rains and the potential risk of flash floods.

Meanwhile, classes at all levels in both public and private schools were also suspended in nearby provinces, including Taytay, Rizal, as well as in towns in Cavite such as Noveleta, Kawit, and Imus City.

The weather bureau has issued a “yellow rainfall” warning in areas of Zambales, Bataan and Metro Manila, indicating heavy rainfall with a potential risk of flooding in low-lying areas in the next two hours. – Edg Adrian A. Eva