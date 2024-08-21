Face-to-face classes were suspended in several towns in Luzon on Wednesday due to the ongoing high levels of volcanic smog, or vog, being released from Taal Volcano.

Classes at all levels in both public and private schools were suspended in various towns in Laguna, including Magdalena, Pagsanjan, and Santa Cruz.

Some towns in Rizal, including Jalajala, Pililla, and Taytay, also suspended face-to-face classes at all levels in both public and private schools

Vog was still observed as Taal Volcano continued to emit more sulfur dioxide, amounting to 5,128 tons, according to the latest 24-hour report from the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) on Wednesday.

According to PHIVOLCS, vog is a mixture of sulfur dioxide and other gases that combine with atmospheric oxygen, moisture, dust, and sunlight, resulting in a ‘hazy mixture’ that diminishes visibility in affected areas.

Last Monday, the Department of Education (DepEd) issued a memorandum allowing affected schools to suspend classes in the absence of an official announcement from their local governments.

DepEd also instructed affected schools to shift to alternative delivery modalities, including modular or online learning. – Edg Adrian A. Eva