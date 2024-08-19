THE PHILIPPINES and China accused each other on Monday of ramming vessels and performing dangerous maneuvers in the South China Sea, the latest flare-up after the two nations agreed to try to ease tensions and manage disagreements at sea.

China’s Coast Guard said in a statement a Philippine vessel that had ignored its repeated warnings “deliberately collided” with a Chinese vessel in an “unprofessional and dangerous” manner near Sabina Shoal early on Monday.

The Philippines disputed Beijing’s account and accused it of “imposing its version of facts.” It said two of its coast guard vessels “encountered unlawful and aggressive maneuvers” from Chinese vessels near the shoal while on their way to supply Filipino personnel stationed on two occupied islands.

“These dangerous maneuvers resulted in collisions, causing structural damage to both Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) vessels,” said Jonathan Malaya, a spokesman for the National Security Council and Manila’s South China Sea task force.

The United States condemned China’s actions. Its ambassador to Manila, MaryKay Carlson, said in an X post the US “stands with the Philippines in condemning the China Coast Guard’s dangerous maneuvers,” which endangered lives and caused damage to coast guard vessels.

Manila said coast guard vessels Cape Engano and Bagacay were on their way to resupply personnel stationed in Flat Island which Manila calls Patag, and Lawak Island which China calls Nanshan, when the confrontation happened near Sabina Shoal.

A collision occurred between Cape Engano and a Chinese coast guard ship at about 3:24 a.m. on Monday, Manila said.

Sixteen minutes later, a Chinese coast guard ship rammed Manila’s guard vessel Bagacay twice, damaging its auxiliary room, where a three-foot (1 meter) -wide hole was inflicted, according to Philippine officials and images shared by the PCG.

“This is the biggest structural damage that we have incurred as a result of the dangerous maneuvers carried out by the Chinese Coast Guard,” PCG spokesman Jay Tristan Tarriela said.

The Chinese Coast Guard posted a short video of the incident that showed what it said was a Philippine coast guard ship “deliberately ramming” one of their vessels. Mr. Malaya said that video was misleading.

China’s maritime security said the same Philippine vessel involved in the collision then entered waters near Second Thomas Shoal after being prevented from entering Sabina Shoal.

‘LAYING THE PRETEXT’

Sabina Shoal is in the Spratly Islands, which are claimed by China, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Two Philippine Coast Guard vessels “illegally intruded” into waters adjacent to Sabina Shoal without permission in the early hours on Monday, according to China Coast Guard spokesman Gan Yu.

“The Philippines has repeatedly provoked and caused trouble, violated the temporary arrangements between China and the Philippines,” Gan Yu said, referring to the Philippines’ resupply missions to a grounded vessel at Second Thomas Shoal.

China’s Coast Guard said it took control measures against the Philippine ships in accordance with the law, and warned the Philippines to “immediately stop infringement and provocation” or “bear all consequences.”

The Philippine task force said both of its vessels would continue with their mission to supply personnel on Flat Island.

“The National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea urges restraint and adherence to the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea and other relevant international laws to prevent further escalations and ensure the safety of all vessels operating in the region,” it said.

The Philippine military’s spokesperson had condemned China’s actions, and vowed to ensure that soldiers stationed on the occupied islands would “receive the necessary supplies and support to carry out their duties.”

The incident came less than two weeks after an air incident between the Chinese and Philippine militaries at Scarborough Shoal.

The Philippines is “disappointed” with the latest maritime encounter that came after it agreed to a provisional agreement with China in July over its resupply missions to Second Thomas Shoal, Mr. Malaya said.

Raymond M. Powell, a fellow at Stanford University’s Gordian Knot Center for National Security Innovation, said the Chinese Coast Guard’s willingness to interfere with lawful coast guard operations on the high seas and within the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone is “deeply troubling.”

“China has been laying the pretext for this action for a while,” he said in an X message.

China has been sharply criticized by Western nations for aggression in blocking Philippine efforts to resupply troops aboard a navy ship it intentionally grounded 25 years ago.

Beijing claims almost all of the South China Sea, including both shoals. It has rejected a 2016 ruling by the Permanent Court of Arbitration in The Hague that China’s expansive claims had no basis under international law. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza with Reuters