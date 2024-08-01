THE JAPANESE government will provide about ¥234 million (P91 million) for a program that seeks to raise voter awareness in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

The partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) and Commission on Elections (Comelec) aims to improve voter education and promote election digitalization.

“The Philippines is very much a significant country for Japan,” Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Endo Kazuya told reporters after the signing of the deal. “The Mindanao peace process shows that issues can be solved through consultations and dialogues.”

The partnership aims to enhance democratic participation and inclusion by improving voter education.

It also seeks to use data analytics to help Comelec deal with the needs of localities and vulnerable populations.

The project will run for 18 months from Aug. 1. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana