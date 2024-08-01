PHILIPPINE Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Carlos D. Sorreta on Wednesday reaffirmed to foreign diplomats in Geneva Manila’s stance against the use of nuclear weapons.

“Ambassador Sorreta stated that the catastrophic humanitarian consequences of nuclear weapons should be at the forefront of the efforts towards nuclear disarmament,” the Philippine Embassy in Geneva said in a statement.

He issued the remarks on the sidelines of the Second Preparatory Committee for the 2026 Review Conference of the Treaty on the Nonproliferation of Nuclear Weapons. — John Victor D. Ordoñez