AKBAYAN Party on Thursday said it would field senatorial candidates for the 2025 midterm elections, citing the need to boost opposition in the Senate.

The party will ensure that its chairman emeritus, Senator Ana Theresia “Risa” Hontiveros-Baraquel, will have allies in the Senate as part of the democratic opposition, Akbayan President Rafaela David said at a party meeting.

Ms. Hontiveros-Baraquel failed in her first two senatorial bids that started in 2010. She won a Senate seat in the 2016 and is now the highest elected official among opposition forces.

Ms. David said Akbayan thinks former Senator Paolo Benigno “Bam” A. Aquino IV, Senator Francis “Kiko” N. Pangilinan and Jose Manuel I. Diokno could all “add to the voice of the democratic opposition” in the Senate.

Liberal Party spokesperson Leila M. de Lima earlier said Mr. Aquino, Mr. Pangilinan and Mr. Diokno would run for senator next year. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza