THE DEPARTMENT of Agriculture on Tuesday said farm damage from the combined effects of the southwest monsoon and Super Typhoon Carina had hit P1.17 billion.

In a bulletin, the agency said volume loss was estimated at 18,086 metric tons (MT) covering 42,708 hectares of farmland. About 40,904 farmers and fishermen were affected.

It added that 73.7% or 31,491 hectares were deemed recoverable.

The agency said rice made up 56.5% of the damage worth P660.6 million. Total volume loss reached 10,272 MT.

Damage to the fishery sector reached P360.8 million, affecting about 3,334 fishermen.

Losses for corn were valued at P65.4 million covering 3,104 MT, while high-value crop damage was at 1,951 MT worth P98.4 million.

Damage to livestock reached 5,593 heads worth P1.32 million, while damage to farm infrastructure, machinery and equipment amounted to P1.6 million. — Adrian H. Halili