THE COMMISSION on Human Rights (CHR) on Monday launched a two-day “public inquiry” on the red-tagging of human rights activists to prevent human rights abuse.

CHR Chairman Richard P. Palpal-latoc in a statement said the inquiry aims to foster a “constructive dialogue across all stakeholders” to help formulate recommendations to address the practice of branding activists communists.

The inquiry involves researchers, educators, investigators and policy experts and will provide a legal basis for duty-bearers to protect vulnerable Filipinos through effective redress mechanisms and access to justice.

“In a democratic country where freedom of expression and peaceful assembly sits at the core of every Filipino’s right to public participation, it is about time that we take measures to protect all Filipinos from acts which may stigmatize them and put their lives, liberty, and security in peril,” Mr. Palpal-latoc said.

The Philippine Supreme Court in a landmark decision in May ruled red-tagging threatens one’s right to life, liberty and security. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana