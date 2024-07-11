AN ACTIVIST group at the House of Representatives on Thursday said it will field 12 senatorial bets in the 2025 midterm elections, vowing to reject factions within the ruling Marcos coalition.

In a statement, Koalisyong Makabayan said it would stand as “the people’s opposition” amid the growing rift between the group of President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. and the family of ex-President Rodrigo R. Duterte.

“Makabayan is prepared to field not just one or two senatorial candidates but a full Senate slate of nationalist and progressive candidates who will push for a comprehensive national democratic program,” it said.

At a separate briefing, Makabayan member and former Party-list Rep. Neri J. Colmenares said the group would popularize an anti-war campaign amid tensions in the South China Sea.

Makabayan has been critical of both China and the US. — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza