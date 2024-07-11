BAGUIO CITY — Eleven passengers of a pick-up truck died after midnight on Thursday when a south-bound Florida passenger bus heading to Sta. Ana, Cagayan, rammed into the vehicle in Abulug, Cagayan.

The 11, who were heading home after attending a wake at Flora, Apayao, were all declared dead on arrival at the Far North Luzon General Hospital and Medical Training Center in Luna, Apayao.

The pick-up truck driver and two other passengers were hurt.

Abulug town police chief Major Antonio Palattao said the bus dragged the pick-up truck and sent it ramming into a market stall nearby and injuring a bystander.

He said they were reviewing CCTV footage to confirm the cause of the accident. The bus driver faces homicide charges. — Artemio A. Dumlao