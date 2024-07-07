A CONGRESSMAN on Sunday said his bill that seeks to exempt night shift differential pay from taxes would allow workers to have bigger take-home pay amid spiraling prices.

Filed in June, House Bill (HB) No. 10534 will amend the Tax Code by excluding night shift differentials from the computation of gross taxable income, Makati Rep. Luis N. Campos, Jr. said in a statement.

“Our bill seeks to further augment the take-home pay of workers and help them cope with the soaring cost of living,” he said.

The Philippine Labor Code mandates employers to provide an additional pay equivalent to 10% of an employee’s hourly rate from work rendered from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The measure is expected to benefit 1.7 million workers in the business process outsourcing (BPO) sector, Mr. Campos said. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio