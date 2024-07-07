HOUSE SPEAKER and Leyte Rep. Ferdinand Martin G. Romualdez on Sunday said the House of Representatives is looking at lowering the cost of electricity by amending the law that privatized the country’s power sector.

The chamber is eyeing to amend the 2001 Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA) before the Christmas break, he said in a statement.

“We are looking at possible amendments to the EPIRA so we could lower the costs of electricity,” Mr. Romualdez said. “It is a complicated law as it is a big piece of legislation, but we will handle it by sections, and it would be possible for us to finish amending it before the Christmas break.”

The bill amending the law is among the priority bills set by the Legislative Executive Development Advisory Council (LEDAC) for the 19th Congress.

House bills seeking to amend the EPIRA are pending at the House energy committee. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio