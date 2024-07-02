THE SANDIGANBAYAN has rejected a former Quezon City councilor’s plea to reconsider his conviction for graft.

In a 10-page resolution promulgated on June 26, the anti-graft court’s Sixth Division said ex-Quezon City District 3 Councilor Dante M. de Guzman had failed to convince it to reverse the ruling.

He was convicted earlier of four counts of graft.

“Accused de Guzman failed to convince this court that the reversal of the assailed decision is warranted,” according to a copy of the resolution written by Associate Justice Sarah Jane T. Fernandez posted on the court’s website.

Mr. De Guzman did not immediately reply to a Facebook Messenger chat seeking comment. — Kenneth Christiane L. Basilio