MORE than 22,000 cops will be deployed on July 22, when President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. delivers his third address before Congress, according to the National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO).

They will include 17,971 officers from Metro Manila, 1,879 from police regional offices in Central Luzon and the Calabarzon region and 2,771 from other government agencies, NCRPO chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez, Jr. said in a statement.

Task groups led by five district directors in Metro Manila will also be formed, he added.

“We will distribute security and medical assistance alongside public and private agencies,” he said.

An inter-agency coordination meeting among officials from the House of Representatives, the Office of the President and the Senate was held in May to kickstart preparations for the President’s third State of the Nation Address (SONA). — Kyle Aristophere T. Atienza