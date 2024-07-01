TOP envoys from the Philippines and Malaysia on Monday vowed to fast-track negotiations in higher education, tourism and the development of the halal industry, according to the Philippine Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA).

In a statement, the agency said Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique A. Manalo met with Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato’ Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Hasan in Makati City to discuss international and regional issues.

“Foreign Minister Hasan’s visit builds upon the momentum created by the two leaders and is very timely as the two countries enter 60 years of bilateral relations and as both countries continue to expand and deepen their partnership and collaboration,” Manila’s top diplomat said in the statement.

It added that the two diplomats had also agreed to speed up negotiations in sports and cultural cooperation.

President Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. also met with Mr. Hasan at the presidential palace. He said the Philippines looks forward to keeping itself in constant communication with Malaysia on current developments. — John Victor D. Ordoñez