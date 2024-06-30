COTABATO CITY — Local officials and police are investigating explosions at a Zamboanga City warehouse involving firecrackers and pyrotechnics that resulted in five deaths and 21 injuries.

Brig. Gen. Bowenn Joey M. Masauding, director of the Police Regional Office-9, said on Sunday that investigators and city officials are collaborating to determine responsibility for the explosions that led to the deaths of Rolly J. Limen, 38, and Miriam D. Gregoria, 37, along with their three-year-old son, Arden, Ericka C. Lacastesantos, 18, and Jonelyn D. Ramos, 25.

Since late Saturday, Mayor John M. Dalipe has been providing support to the 21 Zamboanga City residents injured in the powerful explosions, his office said.

Officials from the Zamboanga City Police Office have reportedly summoned Jojit L. Chua, the businessman who owned the merchandise, for initial questioning regarding the incident.

Mr. Dalipe also said he is committed to assisting in facilitating the burial of the five fatalities from the explosions. — John Felix M. Unson