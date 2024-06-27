PRESIDENT Ferdinand R. Marcos, Jr. on Thursday said he would probably name Vice-President Sara Duterte-Carpio’s replacement as Education secretary by the end of this week.

“Well, you know we have to carry on, and the Department of Education (DepEd) is quite possibly, arguably the most important department because education is that important,” he told a news briefing streamed live on Thursday.

“I would like to be able to announce the appointment of the new DepEd secretary by the end of the week.”

Last week, Ms. Duterte-Carpio resigned from the Cabinet as Education secretary and as vice chairperson of the government’s anti-communist task force. She did not provide a reason.

Mr. Marcos said he had asked Ms. Duterte-Carpio why she quit.

“What do we need?” he asked. “Do we need an educator, do we need an administrator, an accountant? And that is what we are trying to determine right now.” — John Victor D. Ordoñez