THE DEPARTMENT of Migrant Workers (DMW) on Tuesday barred Filipino seafarers from boarding ships linked to the owners of Galaxy Leader, M/V Transworld Navigator and M/V Tutor and pass by the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden after recent Houthi attacks.

The ban is meant to protect Filipinos from attacks by the Yemeni rebel group, DMW Secretary Hans Leo J. Cacdac told a virtual news briefing on Tuesday.

The agency ordered shipping companies with Filipino crew to avoid the area. Filipino seamen should be given ample time to show their intent to continue their voyage or refuse passage.

Violators will be penalized, Mr. Cacdac said.

He said they want to ensure that maritime security escorts are present to protect Filipino seaman. The government is also seeking the advice of security experts including the military about the situation, he added. “We are seeking the inputs of security experts, not just maritime stakeholders, but the military and security experts,” he added.

Twenty-two Filipinos were aboard the MV Tutor when it was attacked by Houthi rebels on June 12. Twenty-one of them have come home, while one was still missing.

On June 23, Houthi rebels attacked the MV Transworld Navigator, which had 27 Filipino seamen. All were safe, DMW said. — Chloe Mari A. Hufana